Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $36.25 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and $2.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00036952 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,450,988 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

