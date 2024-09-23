ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19,815.14 and approximately $0.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,273.14 or 0.99953119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

