Neutrino USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,636.70 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.88 million and $1,636.70 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00272853 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

