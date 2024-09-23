Rune One Day Trading Volume Hits $84,426.38 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Rune has a total market capitalization of $22,645.31 and $84,426.38 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00007194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00272853 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.6885131 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $58,898.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

