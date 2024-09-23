Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $62.25 million and $482,432.15 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,302.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.95 or 0.00537022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00106792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00272761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00077020 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,592,732 coins and its circulating supply is 77,593,188 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.