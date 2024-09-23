iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Volume Tops $5.72 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $121.42 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,273.14 or 0.99953119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.6536575 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,929,546.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.