Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 13,713 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $273.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.05 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day moving average of $290.20.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $10,833,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

