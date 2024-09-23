Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,126 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $171.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

