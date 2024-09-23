Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,555 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises 6.0% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.52% of Krystal Biotech worth $446,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 937.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.2 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $184.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.47. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

