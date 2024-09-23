Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 280 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Starbucks by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.