HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $921.49 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $875.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $895.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

