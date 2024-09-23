ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys 16,584 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 9.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of NextEra Energy worth $325,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.87.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.76 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

