Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %
TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
