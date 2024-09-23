Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

