D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 233,700 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,700 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $160,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $539.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.47.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.