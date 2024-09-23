D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,400,960 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400,960 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 3.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $220,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4,667.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

