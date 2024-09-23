AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in AT&T by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 350,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9,940.9% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 150,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T opened at $21.54 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

