Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $5,738,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $3,501,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BABA stock opened at $88.29 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.