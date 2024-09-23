Edge Capital Group LLC Has $677,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
