DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of SNPS opened at $506.65 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.