Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.0% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 62,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $572.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $576.10. The stock has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

