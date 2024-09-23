Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,352,406. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.79, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

