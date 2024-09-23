CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.23 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $1.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,158.69 or 0.99955776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007885 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03000061 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,236,158.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

