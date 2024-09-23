Wanchain Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.84 million and $1.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00043141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,256,546 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

