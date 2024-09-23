Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $330.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.71. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

