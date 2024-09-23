ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,261 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $74,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,103.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,899.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,692.71. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,157.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.31.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

