Amp Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $148.03 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Amp has a total market cap of $148.03 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amp has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
