IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $2,071.50 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00272837 BTC.
About IndiGG
IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IndiGG
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.