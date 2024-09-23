Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CL opened at $103.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

