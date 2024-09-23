Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $4.47 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00007073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $71.71 million and approximately $17,171.11 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,194.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00536735 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00035091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00076929 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.48776646 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.