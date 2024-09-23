WAX One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.89 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $126.32 million and $9.89 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,253,774,035 coins and its circulating supply is 3,499,309,761 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,253,496,755.4933977 with 3,499,032,483.2978425 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0355789 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,151,584.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

