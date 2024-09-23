StakeWise Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $117.79 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $117.79 million and approximately $67,688.82 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,739.80 or 0.04313668 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00272837 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,991 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,645.27484426. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,739.80063139 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $76,711.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.