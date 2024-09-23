Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0130

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $100.69 million and $2.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00272837 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

