Energi Market Capitalization Tops $6.14 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $373,705.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00043141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,179,802 coins and its circulating supply is 81,186,514 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.