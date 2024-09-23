Wrapped CRO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $751,904.67 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $73.22 million and approximately $751,904.67 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 853,725,788 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 853,121,045.8425752. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08625567 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,012,454.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

