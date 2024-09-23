Taiko (TAIKO) Price Hits $1.74 on Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a market capitalization of $132.50 million and $40.12 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Taiko has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.79329441 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $38,919,360.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

