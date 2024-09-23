Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells 38,337 Shares of Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Stewart sold 38,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.14 ($20.36), for a total transaction of A$1,155,477.18 ($780,727.82).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.

Supply Network Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

