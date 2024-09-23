Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,679 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 141.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,679 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 349,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $47.06 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

