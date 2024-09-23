Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 4.8%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 100,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,399,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

