Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 4%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $100.99. Approximately 91,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 322,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $1.7916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth approximately $19,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,391,000 after buying an additional 2,196,646 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

