Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw strong trading volume on Monday. 1,828,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session's volume of 3,813,089 shares. The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

