Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Up 4.3%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 43,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 275,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Life360 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,813,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,777.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,245,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,781.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $192,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $5,488,000.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

