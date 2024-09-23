MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. 8,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 104,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.