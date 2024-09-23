Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.22. 43,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 228,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Trading Up 10.6 %
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centrus Energy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.