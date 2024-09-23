Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prologis by 380.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,805,000 after buying an additional 420,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.47 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

