Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.81 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

Shares of HCA opened at $404.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $405.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

