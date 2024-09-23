Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

