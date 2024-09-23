Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $29,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $242.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

