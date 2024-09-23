Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,634.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $146,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 66.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 607,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

