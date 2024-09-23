J. Stern & Co. LLP Purchases 5,240 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 4.9% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,813.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,891 shares of company stock valued at $16,306,944. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.14 and its 200-day moving average is $266.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

