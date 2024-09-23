J. Stern & Co. LLP Has $48.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,224 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 5.7% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $48,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APH opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

